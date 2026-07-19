The Minister of Foreign Affairs today categorically stated in a television program:
“It is time for Bulgaria to have a foreign policy that does not suffer from an inferiority complex for being the smallest country in the EU…“
From “Vazrazhdane“ we categorically state that it is time for the Minister of Foreign Affairs to resign. Bulgaria is not the smallest country in the European Union, and the tolerance of Bulgarian citizens for empty talk and empty messages without content has run out.
Our foreign policy has been turned into a “mish-mash” of lies, contradictory positions and lack of clarity.
Bulgarian foreign policy needs consistency, not a series of scandals that the Minister of Foreign Affairs from “Progressive Bulgaria” easily stirs up.
The Kiev Declaration is yet another proof that Radev's government is not following our national interest, but is acting under external dictate.
Kostadin Kostadinov demanded the resignation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the overall policy pursued by the government
The Kiev Declaration is yet another proof that Radev's government does not follow our national interest, but acts under external dictates
Jul 19, 2026 20:28 43
The Minister of Foreign Affairs today categorically stated in a television program: