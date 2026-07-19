Bulgargaz proposes a reduction in the price of natural gas for August

Bulgargaz“ proposes a reduction of about one percent in natural gas for August, with the price reaching just over 37 euros per megawatt-hour excluding taxes and levies.

The proposal has been submitted to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC). Before the regulator makes a final decision, the application will be discussed at an open meeting. If approved, the new price will come into effect on August 1.

At the end of June, the regulator approved the price of natural gas for July at 37.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), excluding access, transmission, excise and VAT prices, nearly 6 percent more expensive than in June, BTA recalls.

In August, the main quantities that will be consumed are under our country's long-term contract with Azerbaijan. However, due to planned repair activities, these supplies will be smaller. “Bulgargaz“ plans to provide the necessary quantities through extraction from the gas storage facility in Chiren and import of liquefied natural gas through Greece. Part of this import will be injected back into Chiren under the Emergency Plan.

In August, our gas company does not foresee any deliveries of liquefied fuel through Turkey.

The forecast for the price of fuel, as well as the submission of the application to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, was made by the previous management of the gas company, which was replaced a few days ago.

The price of natural gas for August will be approved at the end of this month.