Intense traffic and complicated road conditions - the situation as of 7:00 a.m. July 20

The summer season is at its peak, which causes intense traffic and a complicated situation on key routes in the country.

Fires, accidents and incidents: Black statistics

Over the past 24 hours, the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Protection of the Population“ register total 119 fires and run 41 rescue operations. The incidents injured three people, and caused severe material damage to 15 residential buildings.

With regard to road safety, the Ministry of Interior's data indicate that dozens of inspections have been carried out and minor and serious accidents have been registered. During the day, 18 minor accidents were reported on the territory of the country without any citizens dying. The emergency number 112 reports an overload with nearly 6,000 calls, of which 351 were for fires and 288 for traffic accidents.

API introduces repairs and restrictions

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency is launching a large-scale campaign to install horizontal markings from July 20 to 24, which temporarily changes the organization of traffic on the following routes:

Road II-16 Sofia - Eliseyna (from the 22nd to the 81st km)

Sofia - Eliseyna (from the 22nd to the 81st km) Road III-105 Eleshnitsa - Elin Pelin - Novi Khan (from 0 to 16th km)

Eleshnitsa - Elin Pelin - Novi Khan (from 0 to 16th km) Road III-181 Sofia - Kovachevtsi and Road III-189 Sofia - Bankya

The movement of I-1 Mezdra - Botevgrad road at km 181 in the direction of Botevgrad is temporarily operated in one lane due to a heavy truck that has turned around. Drivers should drive with increased caution.

Border traffic

According to information from the General Directorate of “Border Police“ (source: mvr.bg/gdgp), the situation at the border points at this time is as follows:

The border with Romania: Traffic is normal at all checkpoints. At the Ruse - Giurgiu crossing, traffic is operating normally in both lanes of the Danube Bridge. The Oryahovo – Beket ferry is not operating due to low Danube River level.

Traffic is normal at all checkpoints. At the Ruse - Giurgiu crossing, traffic is operating normally in both lanes of the Danube Bridge. The Oryahovo – Beket ferry is not operating due to low Danube River level. Greece border: Traffic is normal. Only cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons are allowed through the checkpoints “Makaza“, “Zlatograd“, “Rudozem“ and “Ivaylovgrad“.

Conditions for mountain tourism

The Mountain Rescue Service informs that the conditions for mountain tourism in the morning hours are good and stable. The weather in most of the mountain ranges is sunny and suitable for hiking, but tourists are advised to go out in the early hours of the day to avoid the afternoon heat and potential thunderstorm activity in the higher parts.