Radev and Yotova open a conference of our ambassadors

Today at 9:00 Bulgarian time in Sofia, the traditional Annual Conference with Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Bulgaria Abroad starts. The official host of the large-scale diplomatic forum is the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova.

The prestigious event, which is being held at the capital's hotel “Intercontinental Sofia“, will be attended by Vice President Iliyana Yotova and the Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The presence of the state leadership emphasizes the key importance of the event against the backdrop of the dynamic international situation.

Main highlights on the agenda

According to official information from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), our diplomats will discuss the strategic tasks facing the country, including:

European Integration: Strengthening Bulgaria's Position in EU Structures.

Strengthening Bulgaria's Position in EU Structures. Regional Security: Risk Analysis in the Balkans and the Black Sea Region.

Risk Analysis in the Balkans and the Black Sea Region. Economic Diplomacy: Attracting Foreign Investment and Expanding Our Markets Abroad.

The conference coincides with the recent celebration of Diplomatic Service Day of Bulgaria on July 19. The date is reminiscent of the distant 1879, when the foundations of the native foreign policy administration were laid by a decree of Prince Alexander I Battenberg.