Dangerous hailstorms are coming

On Sunday, radars recorded about 92 thousand lightning strikes in Southeast Europe. A large part of them - over our country. Thunderstorm activity is an indicator of the development and movement of hailstorms, which hit individual points in Southwest, Central and Northeast Bulgaria, reports Nova TV.

In the week of Ilinden, the weather will be dynamic, with frequent disturbances and cooling. On Monday and Tuesday, the mornings will be sunny. During the second half of the day in Southern and Eastern Bulgaria, there will be conditions for short but powerful thunderstorms with heavy rain and a risk of hail. The phenomena will be of a local nature. Daily temperatures will remain between 32 and 37 degrees.

A cold atmospheric front will pass in the middle of the week. There will be temporary intense rainfall with thunderstorms and hail, which will affect more parts of the country, but again in the southern and eastern regions the probability of storms will be greater. On Thursday, the situation will be calmer for a short time, but on Friday and Saturday, with the development of a cyclone, it will rain – in the southern half of the country in more significant quantities.

Cold air will invade. With the strengthening of the cool northwest wind on Wednesday, temperatures will drop noticeably within the next 2-3 days. Afternoon temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the range of 22 to 27 degrees.

At the end of the calendar month, the hot summer will return. From July 25-26 to the beginning of August, the probability of precipitation will sharply decrease due to the sultry sun. During the old-style heatwave, conditions will be favorable for sporadic, localized thunderstorms with the potential for hail in the western half of the country. In the meantime, however, early forecasts indicate that daytime temperatures will likely reach their highest values for the year - around and above 40 degrees.

► By the Sea

On the coast, the days with a high probability of rain are July 21-22, and then - July 24-25. At the end of the month and the beginning of the next, hot and dry weather is expected. On days with precipitation, daytime temperatures will be lower and in places will drop to around 24-25 degrees. As the situation stabilizes, thermometers will again show around and above 30 degrees.