The protesting students from NATFA called on all universities to support them

The protesting students from NATFA sent an open letter to students from other universities and the academic community of Bulgaria. Here is what it says:



Dear colleagues,

We call on you to join the next peaceful protest actions in support of the students and teachers from NATFA.

We are addressing you now because the development of events is dynamic and the next protest actions can be organized in a short time. We want everyone who wants to support us to have the opportunity to prepare in advance and be part of them.

With our protests, we are defending not only our demands, set out in our protest declaration of 13.07.2026. We are defending the principle that no university should allow the academic principles, rights and dignity of its students and lecturers to be violated.

Our protest is for a better Academy - with more academic freedom, better conditions for student learning, better working conditions for lecturers and more opportunities for professional realization of future professionals in the field of arts.

We call on us to be together. Because when students and the academic community stand in solidarity, it protects not only a university, but the future of Bulgarian higher education.