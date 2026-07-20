The merchants from whom the NRA officers demanded a bribe told about the case

Two employees of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) have been detained and charged after, according to the investigation, they demanded a bribe from the owners of a commercial establishment in Chernomorets. The case was revealed after a report filed with the Sozopol Regional Office by the co-owner of a local minimarket, bTV reports.

According to the owners, on July 18, at around 10:15 a.m., an inspection began in the store, which lasted until around 12:30 p.m.

The inspectors found several violations and, according to the merchants, hinted that in exchange for a “treat“ they could draw up an act for only one of them. According to them, a sum of 300 euros was subsequently requested.

The owner states that he immediately understood that it was a request for a bribe. After the family discussed the situation, they filed a report with the police, and the banknotes were marked in advance.

According to the owners, three violations were actually found - a difference in cash of about 38 leva, incorrectly marked excise goods worth 3.50 leva, which was subsequently corrected in accounting, and two old cash registers that were not deregistered with the National Revenue Agency.

The merchants claim that they were told that the violations could lead to significant sanctions, which, according to them, exerted serious psychological pressure.

The co-owner's wife says that fines of hundreds and even thousands of leva were mentioned during the inspection. According to her, this has particularly affected the elderly mother of the family, who owns the company.

She points out that it was the fear of major sanctions that created a sense of pressure and made the request for money particularly worrying.

The owners emphasize that they have been working for more than 20 years and have been inspected by the National Revenue Agency many times without similar cases.

They state that this is precisely why they decided to cooperate with the police and report the case. The owners also called on other traders who have found themselves in a similar situation to file reports with the competent authorities.

According to them, some of the local business is worried about subsequent inspections, but nevertheless it is important that such cases be investigated.

The National Revenue Agency stated yesterday that they are providing full cooperation to the investigating authorities. The institution also announced that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the two employees and they have been temporarily suspended from work until the investigation is completed.

The agency emphasized that the actions of individual employees should not cast a shadow over the work of others who perform their duties professionally and honestly.