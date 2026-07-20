Driver crashes into tree and dies in Plovdiv region

A driver died in a crash near the village of Kadievo, Plovdiv region, this morning. The report of a car that went off the road and crashed into a tree was reported to 112 at 7:30 a.m.

The teams of the Stamboliyski Regional Police and the Emergency Service that were sent to the scene of the accident determined the death of the approximately 60-year-old man behind the wheel, who was traveling alone. The cause of death is still unclear.

At the moment, an inspection is being conducted with the participation of employees from the “Road Crime Investigation“ sector.

Traffic in the area of the traffic accident has not been stopped, but drivers are urged to drive with increased caution.