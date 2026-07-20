Slavi Vassilev on Velislava Petrova: She is the first Bulgarian foreign minister who fights so manly for Bulgaria

Velislava Petrova is the first Bulgarian foreign minister who fights so manly for Bulgaria. This was written on his Facebook profile by the deputy head of the parliamentary group of "Progressive Bulgaria" Slavi Vassilev, quoted by novini.bg.

According to him, the reason for the publication were the comments of analysts and observers who criticize the foreign minister for being snobbish and that there is a discrepancy between her positions and those of the prime minister.

Here is what else Vassilev writes:

Such a point of view is wrong and shows a misunderstanding of the delicate matter and the specifics of foreign policy. Bulgaria has an independent foreign policy for the first time, at least since we became members of NATO and the EU. Never before, since this period, has any government had to swim alone in the turbulent waters of international relations with its own strength. We have always been content to be hooked to the locomotive and go wherever it takes us.

I won't have enough Facebook to write how wrong this is, how harmful it is to our national interest, how we are losing the reflexes of an independent state and how this has been building up for years.

Our society has practically never witnessed such a moment. Bulgaria is a member of the EU and NATO and at the same time must take into account two realities - the reality of our allies, which we must take into account, and the reality of our own prism for the national interest. This means that the current foreign minister has the extremely difficult task, for the first time since World War II, of combining national interest with allied requirements. And keeping the doors open. All doors.

This is real foreign policy for a country that is not a member of the G7.

The other thing we are used to is called servility.

The Bulgarian government and Minister Petrova are for the first time putting Bulgaria on the map of countries that have a voice. And this voice is heard. Everywhere.

And the colleagues who explain that the prime minister will have to explain himself for the “mistakes” of his own staff do not understand what foreign policy is and how complicated it is to combine your voice with a choir that sings another song without falling silent.

To everyone who reads me and who has followed me over the years - trust me. Bulgaria has never been more solid in terms of its foreign policy. And this is just the beginning.

As for Minister Petrova - she is the first Bulgarian foreign minister to fight so manfully for Bulgaria. Trust me.