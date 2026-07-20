GERB on the American planes at "Bezmer": The state and foreign policy are in free fall mode

After today's statements by Prime Minister Radev, we are sure that the state and at least domestic policy are in free fall mode. This was said by Georg Georgiev from GERB after Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that the US had requested to station planes at the "Bezmer" airport, and today the Council of Ministers will propose to the National Assembly to allow the stay of these tanker planes at the "Bezmer" airport.

An illusion was created that Bulgaria is pursuing a policy oriented towards what the government calls the national interest. The fallacy is that the Prime Minister claims that a decision of the National Assembly must be passed in connection with the requested presence of American military aircraft in our country. This is so, but the hypotheses from the beginning of the year and now are completely different. The grounds are completely different and this is where the manipulation of the facts comes in. The request and, accordingly, the granting by Minister Zapryanov of permission is for exercises along NATO lines - this is what was written in the note from last year. The difference now, from the information presented by Prime Minister Radev again through a note, is that the presence of these aircraft is already requested for an operation in the Middle East. Here, permission of the National Assembly is already being requested. But Prime Minister Radev may forget, or still feels like the president, that he is the leader of the largest formation in the National Assembly. In this sense, the full majority obeys the decisions of Prime Minister Radev, and today we did not hear what the position of this majority will be, Georgiev pointed out.

In the National Assembly, GERB will vote "for" granting this permission, but ultimately the last word will be with the majority and for the Prime Minister to hide behind the majority is strange and puzzling, because this majority will listen to his word and in this sense he could say today what and how he will do, Georgiev said.

Now I don't see Bulgaria having received permission to drop visas for entry into the visa-free travel program to the USA, he noted.

The situation is starting to resemble that joke that came out two months ago. What happened to the visas - the visas remain, then the planes remain, said Hristo Gadzhev.