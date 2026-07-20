The wanted 75-year-old woman from Sofia was found

The police found 75-year-old Petranka Krastanova from Sofia, who was declared wanted.

The woman was spotted by a patrol of the Internal Affairs Directorate on the Ring Road, Nova TV reports.

According to initial information, she is in good health.

We recall that Petranka Krastanova had been missing since Friday. She was last seen on July 17 at around 8:30 a.m. in her apartment in the capital's "Orlandovtsi" district, and her disappearance was reported the same day.

Her relatives then shared that the woman had a mild form of depression, but was sociable.