Tsoncho Ganev: With his decision on American planes, Radev makes the country a potential target for Iranian missiles

The MP from “Vazrazhdane“ Tsoncho Ganev sharply criticized Prime Minister Radev's proposal that the parliament decide whether to allow the deployment of up to eight American tanker aircraft at our military airport "Bezmer".

Ganev explained that such a consultation with the National Assembly is "cynicism", because in practice Rumen Radev has an absolute majority in parliament.

“No, this will not be a decision of the parliament, but a decision of Radev“, he emphasized at a briefing for journalists, quoted by novini.bg.

The people's representative recalled that giving the green light to the US to deploy its military aircraft on our territory not only involves us in the conflict in the Middle East, but also makes Bulgaria a potential legitimate target for Iranian missiles.

Tsoncho Ganev also announced that the government is proposing to allocate an additional 90 million euros for repair and expansion of the port in Varna, so that NATO warships can dock there.

„In parallel, repairs were also made to the „Bezmer“ airport, where American combat aircraft will currently be deployed“, the MP also said, adding that in the northern part of the Sofia airport, repairs and extension of the runways are also pending, so that transport aircraft can land.

Thus, according to Ganev, Bulgaria is already participating in two wars - both in Ukraine and in Iran.

In conclusion, he assured that in the „Vazrazhdane“ plenary hall he would vote „against“ the provision of the „Bezmer“ military base for the needs of the American army.