The US has obviously decided to increase the intensity of the strikes against Iran, and this is the reason for the request to deploy tanker planes at the airport in Bezmer. In my opinion, the US has decided to win the war, but this will not happen easily, if it happens at all.

This was stated in the program "Denyat na zivo" on NOVA NEWS by Prof. Mihail Konstantinov, who commented on the topic of the request by the US to deploy tanker planes at the airport in Bezmer, quoted by novini.bg

"Currently, Bulgarian society does not know what to believe. The Foreign Minister cannot say that Bulgaria is the smallest country in the EU. Bulgaria is a Central European country. For her information, the smallest country in the EU is Malta. One must speak competently. You cannot say such things in these difficult times and thus make the public wonder what to believe. It is clear that American planes will be stationed at Bezmer airport, but the logistics there will be much more difficult", he predicted.

"What is coming internationally is not good. We are expecting an intensification of the war in Iran and there will be no winner there. Donald Trump wants to solve his problems with Iran with the idea of winning the upcoming midterm elections. Things are also not going well in Ukraine. Neither Ukraine nor Russia want peace negotiations and hope for victory. We must come out of these situations with the least possible damage. Black clouds have hung over Europe because its leadership is extremely weak. "All the people in the EC have to leave, and they don't want to," concluded Prof. Konstantinov.