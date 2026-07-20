The Cabinet proposes to the Parliament to allow the presence of US aircraft at the Bezmer Airport

The Council of Ministers proposes to the National Assembly to allow the presence on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria of up to eight KS-135 aircraft, up to 250 military personnel from the US Armed Forces with personal weapons and ammunition, as well as the necessary airport equipment.

The decision is based on a diplomatic note received from the US requesting that they be stationed at the Bezmer Air Base for the period from July 24 to October 1, 2026. The aim is to provide support for US operations in the Middle East. This was reported by the press center of the Council of Ministers.

The government's proposal is in accordance with the Agreement between the Republic of Bulgaria and the United States on Defense Cooperation from 2006, according to which the Bezmer Air Base is designated as a facility for joint use.

Given the nature of the stated intention for the stay, announced in the US note, the decision on the stay must be made by the National Assembly.