The driver who killed a family on the Plovdiv Ring Road was also convicted at the second instance

The driver who killed three people in a crash on the Plovdiv Ring Road was also convicted at the second instance, BNR reports. The Court of Appeal confirmed the 10-year sentence of Juneit Dyulgerov.

The decision is not final and is subject to appeal.

The serious traffic accident occurred in November 2025. The accused drove his truck into oncoming traffic and hit a car. Three people died in the accident. One of the children traveling in the car survived.

In February 2026, Dyulgerov received a 10-year prison sentence. He was also banned from driving for 12 years.

The court of second instance considered that the sentence imposed was fair and proportionate to the gravity of the crime.