Due to unpaid bills: Residents of Garmen have been without water for more than a month

For a month, about 1,500 residents in the "Kremikovtsi" neighborhood in Garmen have been without water, and the reason for this is unpaid bills and large losses in the network.

For this reason, an inspection began today, in which the regional governor of Blagoevgrad Vasil Trendafilov, representatives of the Regional Health Inspectorate, Water and Sewerage and the local government in Garmen participate, BNT and BNR reported.

For 5 years, the neighborhood has been supplied with water through a diversion from the municipal water supply system, news.bg recalled. The owner of the account in Water and Sewerage - Blagoevgrad is the municipality, which collects fees from subscribers. The decision was dictated by the fact that over 180 of the houses in the neighborhood are illegal, and only 13 have legal documents.

But due to accumulated debts and numerous accidents, Mayor Feim Isa requested that the water supply be stopped and the pipe be plugged due to "no longer necessary".

The Municipality explains that about 30-40% of people do not pay their bills, over the years the losses have increased significantly, and for this reason the Municipality refuses to cover the losses for the supply of drinking water in the neighborhood and the amounts that it fails to collect from subscribers.

The residents of the neighborhood are dissatisfied because of the stopped water, and according to them the problem will only be solved around the elections. The MP from the PB Stoyan Trichkov also took a position on the case, stating that such a dependency is unacceptable.

For his part, the regional governor of Blagoevgrad Vasil Trendafilov will order the mayor of the municipality of Garmen to immediately turn on the water and withdraw the application to close the account until the problem with both the water supply and the illegal buildings in the "Kremikovtsi" neighborhood is permanently resolved.