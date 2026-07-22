MPs consider the budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the Social Insurance Fund (SIF) on second reading

The draft law on the budget of the State Social Insurance Fund (SIF) for 2026 and the draft law on the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) are entering the second reading in the plenary hall of Parliament. This is provided for in the draft program of the National Assembly for this week, BTA reports.

Yesterday, the draft budget of the Social Insurance Fund (SIF) for 2026 was approved on second reading by the Committee on Budget and Finance in Parliament. The opposition's proposals to increase unemployment benefits, child-rearing benefits during the second year of motherhood, to increase the maximum amount of one or more pensions received and to maintain the current maximum and minimum social security incomes were rejected.

The maximum monthly amount of one or more pensions received is maintained at the level of 2025 - 1,738.40 euros. The bill also provides for the abolition of the Covid supplement of 30.68 euros (60 leva) for new pensioners.

The minimum social security income for self-insured persons from August 1, 2026 is 620.20 euros, the same as the amount of the minimum wage for 2026. From the same date, the maximum social security income for all insured persons is increased to 2,300 euros. An increase in the minimum social security income for certain economic activities is also planned.

From August 1, 2026, civil servants under the Civil Servant Act and employees under the Judiciary Act are expected to pay their personal social security contributions in a ratio between the insurer and the insured person of 80:20, and from January 1, 2027 - in a ratio of 60:40.

The Budget Committee also approved the draft law on the NHIF budget for 2026 on second reading. The opposition's proposals on the draft budget framework were not accepted. The expenses under the draft law are 412.3 million euros more than the NHIF Budget Law for 2025, which represents an increase of 8.5 percent.

The Budget Committee unanimously, with 23 votes “for” accepted the proposal of Kostadin Angelov (GERB-SDF) and a group of deputies to create a new paragraph that regulates the health insurance status of monks - Bulgarian citizens in the monastery "Holy Martyr George Zograf" in Mount Athos, and it is written that as of August 1, 2026 they are considered to have continuous health insurance rights.

Before considering the draft budgets, it is planned that the deputies will elect a chairman of the State Agency "National Security" (DANS) after a hearing of the candidate in the Committee on Internal Security and Public Order. The Council of Ministers proposes Plamen Tonchev, who has held the position before, as chairman of DANS.

The first item on Thursday is proposed to be the election of a member of the Commission for Counteracting Corruption by the National Assembly. On July 14, the parliamentary committee for the prevention and fight against corruption heard the only candidate, Plamen Todorov. He currently holds the position of director of the State Financial Inspection Agency, having been appointed at the proposal of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev in mid-June.

On Friday, the deputies are scheduled to consider in first reading a Bill to supplement the Renewable Energy Law. The texts were submitted by Rumyana Petrova („Progressive Bulgaria“) and a group of MPs. Regular parliamentary control is then planned.