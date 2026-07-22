Stefan Belchev, PB: In a month and a half, Budget 2027 will be discussed, many things will become clear there

The budget was examined feather by feather. There was a little bit of fluff and fluff, but everything ended well. This was stated to bTV by Stefan Belchev from "Progressive Bulgaria", after the deputies adopted Budget 2026 at the Budget Committee that night, quoted by novini.bg.

"The PB proposes a reform of the Labor Code, reforms do not always have to be positive", he said about the proposal to accept the 4-hour working day as half a year of experience.

So, when people work half a day, or 4 hours, they will have accumulated only six months of experience in a year.

Belchev added that in this way the government will try to brighten the labor market, since according to him, quite a few people are registered as working part-time, work more, and part of the other salary is received in an envelope.

"It is in the interest of the worker to try to brighten his salary."

Within a month and a half, the Budget will be up for discussion 2027, many things will become clear there, the MP replied to whether the minimum wage will be increased.

Belchev also added that he wants to increase the collection of fines - "at the moment it is 50% for Bulgarian drivers and 8% for foreign ones."