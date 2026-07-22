Plamen Tonchev elected as Chairman of the State Agency for National Security

The people's representatives elected Plamen Tonchev as Chairman of the State Agency for National Security (SANS). His candidacy was supported by 175 votes "for", 34 "against" and 12 "abstains".

The report of the Committee on Internal Security and Public Order by the admitted candidate for Chairman of the State Agency for National Security was presented in the plenary hall.

The Council of Ministers proposes to the National Assembly that Plamen Tonchev be elected as Chairman of the State Agency for National Security. The Council of Ministers believes that his professional and institutional experience fully meets the requirements for this leadership position. The combination of proven management skills, excellent knowledge of the regulatory framework and the capacity to bear responsibility, according to the Council of Ministers, is a solid guarantee for the effective, transparent and lawful management of SANS. Therefore, we are submitting a proposal to elect Plamen Tonchev as Chairman of the Agency, said Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev when presenting the reasons for the candidacy.

More than a year ago, Mr. Tonchev, the candidate for Chairman of SANS, left SANS. At the time, he said that he was not pressured and that he had given enough of himself to the Agency. Now, however, it turns out that he did not give his all and is returning, said the deputy from the State Duma Bozhidar Bozhanov. "After I reminded the committee of the events of a year ago, he said that there was no pressure, but that he had a conversation with Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, what he told him then, that he should resign - I leave it to you to imagine. But Prime Minister Radev said that perhaps there was pressure, but Mr. Tonchev did not tell us. We must answer ourselves - through what pressure was exerted and for what", he also said.

In his words, shortly after Tonchev, the director of the directorate dealing with "wiretapping and surveillance" also left. "Shortly after that, SANS issued an opinion on a bill for the implementation and amendment of the Criminal Code, with which we propose to criminalize the use of spyware. We can speculate that the pressure on Tonchev is related to whether SANS has spyware, whether the then ruling party had a desire to wiretap the opposition, the president's associates, or the president himself. And whether these traces were not erased after the protests. We can only guess, because the information is classified, Bozhanov added. Bozhidar Bozhanov categorically stated that "Democratic Bulgaria" will not support the candidacy of Plamen Tonchev for the chairmanship of SANS.

Plamen Tonchev is a personal appointment of President Radev at the beginning of the series of service cabinets, said Daniel Mitov from GERB-SDF. "We have a clear view of his work and the attitude of our allied and partner services towards him. The awards he has were not cited in vain. We accept this nomination of the ruling majority as an attempt to master the problematic work of SANS at the moment. We believe that Mr. Tonchev deserves to be supported and given the opportunity to put the work of the service in order," he emphasized.

The MP from "We continue the change" Miroslav Ivanov also took the floor: "Mr. Tonchev is probably a good professional, I do not doubt his professional qualities. However, the question is different and it concerns his integrity and whether he is not being kept by someone in a convenient position. In support of my claims is the case from last year, when Mr. Tonchev was probably asked to leave SANS and be transferred to the Commission on Files. During the hearing in the commission, Mr. Tonchev said that he had a clear concept for the development of the Agency. Mr. Tonchev, you have been chairman for 4 years. Have we seen any development of the Agency and the elimination of vicious practices? I can say with conviction that this is not the case - we have seen how SANS functions as a political club. Tonchev left the service shortly before the action against Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, which probably aimed to cover up the "Baba Alino" case.

"The man is not suitable for this job. That is it", said Ivaylo Mirchev regarding the proposal of the Council of Ministers. "Plamen Tonchev knows the matter well, but he is absolutely unsuitable for this role today, because over the years he has proven that he carries out political orders", said Academician Nikolay Denkov.

The Parliament included in its agenda as item two the proposal for the deployment of American aircraft at the "Bezmer" airport. 132 deputies voted for the proposal, 39 were "against", and 11 "abstained". The proposal of "Vazrazhdane" that the National Assembly hear the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova-Chamova in connection with "mutually compromising statements by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria regarding the Bulgarian position on Ukraine, the signing of the Kiev Declaration of July 15, and the support for the "Coalition of the Willing" was rejected.