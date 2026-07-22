By decision of the Council of Ministers: The property on 23 Vrabcha Street in the capital is taken away from the MRF

By decision of the Council of Ministers today, the property on 23 "Vrabcha" Street in the capital is taken away from the MRF and given to the National Revenue Agency (NRA). This was stated at a briefing by the Council of Ministers by the Minister of Regional Development Ivan Shishkov, quoted by Dariknews.bg

The property is 554 sq. m and was granted to them by a decision of the government of Dimitar Glavchev of November 13, 2024. According to the decision at that time, the MRF was given "gratuitous right of use for a period of 10 years and as long as the party meets the requirements of Art. 31 of the Law on Political Parties, to the political party "Movement for Rights and Freedoms" for the fulfillment of the administrative needs of the party and on the condition that the user does not use the properties for carrying out business activities".

Previously, the building was used by the National Revenue Agency.