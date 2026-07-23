Fire in the area of the former "Khimik" plant in Asenovgrad, 50 firefighters are on the scene

A large fire broke out at night near the former "Khimik" plant in Asenovgrad, the local administration reported on its Facebook page, quoted by BNT.

According to initial information, dry grass caught fire. 18 firefighting teams and 50 firefighters from Asenovgrad and Plovdiv are working on the scene. The wind in the area is making it difficult for firefighters to work.

The Mayor of Asenovgrad Municipality Hristo Grudev is also on site and monitoring the situation. The electric buses that serve public transport were taken out of the parking lot of the Waste Landfill (DTBO), where they usually stay outside working hours, the Municipality of Asenovgrad added on social networks.

On instructions from the mayor of the municipality and in coordination with the competent authorities, the buses have been parked in a safe place - in the tunnel next to the post office, where they will be stored until necessary. The reason for their relocation is that the fire has partially engulfed the landfill.

The Director of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Fire Protection - Plovdiv Ivaylo Yotkov also arrived at the scene of the fire. After consultation and coordination with the mayor of Asenovgrad, Plovdiv experts will install special equipment and immediately begin measurements and research to determine whether there is air pollution in the area caused by the fire.

All necessary teams and equipment are on the ground and are fighting to control the flames. As of this time, there is no danger to the surrounding settlements in the municipality of Asenovgrad.