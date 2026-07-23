Outbreak of sheep and goat pox in Haskovo Region

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has identified a primary outbreak of sheep and goat pox in the village of Tyanevo, Simeonovgrad Municipality. The disease was detected in a livestock facility with 65 sheep. The owner reported the outbreak to the competent authorities immediately after the appearance of clinical signs of the disease and provided full cooperation to the veterinary authorities. The outbreak is the first identified in Haskovo Region this year.

A 5-kilometer protection zone has been defined around the outbreak, which covers the villages of Tyanevo, Dryanovo and Ovcharovo, as well as the town of Simeonovgrad.

A 20-kilometer surveillance zone has also been ordered, which covers:

⇒ Simeonovgrad Municipality – town of Simeonovgrad and the villages of Pyasychevo, Kalugerovo, Navassen, Troyan, Svirkovo and Konstantinovo;

⇒ Harmanli Municipality – town of Harmanli and the villages of Polyanovo, Preslavets, Shishmanovo, Bulgarin, Rogozinovo, Nadezhden, Dositeevo, Kolarovo, Bogomil, Branitsa, Cherepovo and Izvorovo;

⇒ Topolovgrad Municipality – villages of Bulgarska Polyana, Orlov Dol and Vladimirovo;

⇒ Dimitrovgrad Municipality – village of Svetlina;

⇒ Galabovo Municipality – town of Galabovo and the villages of Pomoshnik, Glavan, Mednikarovo, Iskritsa, Madrets, Aprilovo, Obruchishte, Musachevo and Velikovo;

⇒ Radnevo Municipality – the villages of Polski Gradec, Beli Bryag, Risimanovo, Konstantinovets, Lyubenovo and Troyanovo;

⇒ Opan Municipality, Stara Zagora Region – the villages of Bashtino and Vasil Levski.

Restrictive measures are being introduced in the settlements falling within the designated zones, including a ban on the movement of sheep and goats, with the exception of animals intended for immediate slaughter under certain conditions. The animals should be kept in a stable. A census and update of data in the Integrated Information System "VetIS" will be carried out in all livestock facilities in both zones, as well as enhanced official veterinary control. Special requirements apply to raw milk from the affected areas for its movement and processing in accordance with current legislation.

The Bulgarian Food and Agriculture Organization (BAFA) calls on farmers to be more vigilant and strictly comply with biosecurity measures. Reports can be submitted 24/7 to the Agency's hotline - 0 700 122 99.