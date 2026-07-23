Nadezhda Neynski: The current note from the US is of a military nature

The commitment of the government and the majority is to provide information to the people to assure them that there is no threat to Bulgaria's national security. The fact that such a thing is not being done shows political arrogance. This was told by Nadezhda Neynski, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, to the Bulgarian National Radio.

Her comment comes after the parliament approved the proposal to deploy military equipment and military personnel from the US at the "Bezmer" airbase, and residents of the village and neighboring settlements declared themselves against the decision of the deputies. They started a petition and are preparing a protest.

"The impression is created that there is a repetition of one situation. Initially, there was a note from the American side to deploy aircraft. Then came a second one. However, the two are completely different. The first was for the deployment of aircraft for the so-called "air policing", i.e. for NATO exercises and was of a non-military nature. For this reason, the permission for the deployment of the aircraft was for "Sofia" airport. Obtaining such a permit is entirely within the powers of the Minister of Defense and the Council of Ministers, it does not require a mandate from the National Assembly. There was no mention of Iran. The current note, however, has a military nature and the request is for the deployment of the military airport in Bezmer. The request is for assistance to American forces in the Middle East and Iran. That is why this time a mandate from the National Assembly was required, because it concerns the deployment of foreign armed forces," the diplomat pointed out.

Nadezhda Neynski also believes that "what is happening shows that Prime Minister Radev has a problem with strategic consistency."

"The partners are monitoring not only what we do, but also what arguments we use in the same crises. The Prime Minister gives two different definitions of national interest and national security. In the case of Ukraine, national security, according to him, requires non-involvement and neutrality. In the case of Iran, it requires the fulfillment of allied commitments. This is about protecting our skies. In essence, the Coalition of the Willing is enhanced European defense cooperation during a period of US withdrawal from commitments to Europe. Minister - the Prime Minister decides for Bulgaria to withdraw. Pressure on Iran to prevent threats is clearly necessary, Neynsky pointed out.

"Guarantees are being sought regarding two things. The first is that it will not acquire nuclear weapons. The second is the disarmament of "Hezbollah". I would like to recall the attack on the Burgas airport. Iran is trying to blackmail the world, including by closing the Strait of Hormuz. The democratic community is looking for means to force it to comply with the democratic legal order. Security problems: either in relation to Iran or in relation to Russia's war with Ukraine, cannot be tied to such technical things as the abolition of visas," the former foreign minister also noted.

"The abolition of visas follows the fulfillment of certain criteria. The understanding of the new administration is that we must negotiate directly with the big ones. The possibility of defending our national interest in direct negotiations is much more impossible than if Bulgaria were part of the common European policy. In recent years, Bulgaria has managed to gain political authority in Europe and this is currently being wasted in a reckless manner. I think that no one has any doubt that the policy in Bulgaria is currently set solely by Rumen Radev. If anyone thinks that the foreign minister can have an independent political line, this is absolutely frivolous", she said.

Nadezhda Neynski also motivated her understanding of the need for a common candidacy of the parties from the right spectrum in the upcoming presidential elections. "The more united the democratic opposition is in the presidential elections, the greater its chances. It is very important not to allow all the power in the state to fall into the hands of one party again".