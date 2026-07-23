Velizar Enchev: Radev could have refused the US the planes without consulting the National Assembly

The decision of "Progressive Bulgaria" and the DPS for the planes at "Bezmer" tightened the noose around our neck that the US placed on us in February during the office of Rosen Zhelyazkov. This opinion was expressed to the Bulgarian National Radio by Velizar Enchev, a journalist, diplomat and former MP, pointing out that Prime Minister Rumen Radev could have refused Washington's request without consulting the National Assembly, since "nowhere in the treaty (from 2006, renewed in 2016) is there not a single word that this base can be used for military actions against a third country".

He described as shameful the parliament's approval of the proposal to deploy US military equipment and servicemen at the Bezmer airbase: "It is in complete violation of international law, the practice of the EU and NATO. There is no valid UN Security Council resolution that authorizes the use of force against Iran. Second - NATO, which we refer to in order to fulfill our allied obligations, is not waging war against Iran at all. Third - the EU has not provided political and military support for the operation, on the contrary - it calls for de-escalation. These three arguments are in complete conflict with the decision of the National Assembly. This makes my definition of it as a disgraceful decision absolutely accurate.

According to Enchev, the statements of Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov sound very strange: "One is a combat pilot, and the other is an engineer in the Air Force with a very high position. Radev said that they exclude Bulgaria from conducting combat operations in the Middle East, and Stoyanov said that no offensive weapons of any type will be deployed on Bulgarian territory. These two statements are an underestimation of the intellect of the Bulgarian citizen, not to mention people who have a military education, because it is clear that tanker planes do not drop bombs, but without them - the bombers that are loaded from them over the Mediterranean Sea cannot fulfill their combat missions over Iran. In modern warfare, the tanker plane is part of the US combat system.

According to him, the permission for the use of the "Bezmer" base by the US makes Bulgaria a direct participant in this war and emphasized that prerequisites are being created for possible terrorist acts on the territory of our country.