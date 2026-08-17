Boyko Borisov: They gave "Eurovision to Burgas to remove Dimitar Nikolov from the presidential race

GERB leader Boyko Borisov introduced the party's new regional coordinator for Varna. It is not clear whether architect Stoyan Petkov will also be the party's mayoral candidate in the local elections. When they found out that Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov would beat them in the presidential elections, they gave "Eurovision" to the city, he said.

In his words, in this way Nikolov was removed from the presidential race. "Sofia, Plovdiv, and Varna are ready for "Eurovision". Yes, Nikolov did a lot, but that is the main reason they gave him it. I am calm about "Eurovision", Borisov announced and called on his colleagues not to be annoyed. The children's was in Sofia. Now they took the potential winner there. That's why President Iliana Yotova was the first to congratulate him“, he pointed out.“.

The press conference also showed the infrastructure projects that will be implemented by GERB.

Borisov pointed out that they have no unfulfilled promise in Varna. He thanked Ivan Portnih for his long-standing work. "We are uniting the positions of Varna-city and Varna-region".

„We want to show what we will do if people vote for us. Renovated blocks of flats, stadiums - everything has happened in our time. This is the person who can make a fusion between the municipal council, the mayors, etc.", explained the GERB leader.

He also commented on the "Baba Alino" case: "There is an entire city that is supposedly illegal, but they built the roads to him“, he pointed out.

Borisov did not hide his dissatisfaction with his trip to Varna. “11 hours average speed from Sofia to Varna“, he said.