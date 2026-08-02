Over 28 thousand sq. m of new sidewalks have been built in Sofia since the beginning of the year

From the beginning of 2026 to the end of July, about 28,000 sq. m of sidewalks have been renovated in Sofia and new sites are to be commissioned. The newly built spaces are mainly in the city's neighborhoods and provide a better pedestrian environment and accessibility. This was announced by Deputy Mayor for Construction Nikola Lyutov.

The renovated 28 acres of sidewalks are an area approximately eight times larger than that of “Slaveykov“ Square.

The renovations ensure better accessibility for people with disabilities and parents with strollers. Along with the replacement of the sidewalks, the curbs are being renewed, tactile strips are being installed and depressions are being built at the intersections, which changes the quality of the urban environment.

Currently, a complete renovation of the southern sidewalk of Blvd. „Dr. G. M. Dimitrov“ is being carried out in the section from Blvd. „Kliment Ohridski“ to Str. „Metodi Andonov“ in the „Studentski“ area. The sidewalk on Str. „Ivan Denkoglu“ between Str. „Vitosha“ and Str. „Tsar Asen“, as well as on Str. „Khan Asparuh“ in the sections from Str. „Tsar Asen“ to ul. „Knyaz Boris I“ and from ul. „Knyaz Boris I“ to ul. „Stefan Toshev“.

In the „Mladost“ district, the sidewalk is to be renovated on one of the main streets in the „Gorublyane“ district - ul. „Samokovsko Shose“, in the section from ul. „Osvobozhdenie“ to ul. „Tsvetna Gradina“. Work is to be done on the sidewalks on ul. „Kaliakra“, ul. “Kapitan Andreev“, as well as the sidewalks around the „Stefan Danailov“ garden. in the Lozenets region.

This year, new sidewalks have been built in the areas of „Vitosha“, „Triaditsa“, „Studentski“, „Pancharevo“, „Mladost“ and „Serdika“. Sections of „Tsar Simeon I“ St. in the village of Marchaevo, „Byala Cherkva“ St., „Boyan Danovski“ St., „Shumanets“ St. in the village of Pancharevo, „Dr. Atanas Moskov“ St. and “Lazar Mihaylov“ blvd.

According to the Sofia Municipality program from 2023, a total of over 542,200 sq. m of sidewalks have been built and renovated. This is an area approximately the same as the territory of Borisova Gradina of 560 acres, enclosed between the boulevards “Dragan Tsankov“, “Aleya Yavorov“, “Tsarigradsko Shose“ and “Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi“.

During the renovations, a new pavement is being built mainly from concrete pavers - unipavage. The priority activities are directed towards the areas around kindergartens, social institutions, polyclinics, public transport stops and parks.

„Our goal is for the sidewalk renovation program to continue in the coming years. For this, the municipality will seek opportunities for long-term investments through various financial sources“, commented Deputy Mayor Lyutov.

The sidewalks along „Alexander Stamboliyski“ Blvd. were completely renovated during the reconstruction of the section between „Konstantin Velichkov“ Blvd. and „Zapadna“ St. In the reconstruction projects of „Hristo Botev“ Blvd. and „James Boucher“ Blvd. Renovation of pedestrian areas is also planned.

The activities are commissioned by the Sofia Municipality and the regional administrations and are implemented within the framework of the project “Sustainable urban mobility. Construction and reconstruction of main arteries of the circular-radial street network of the city of Sofia“, financed by the European Investment Bank.