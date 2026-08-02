Borisov to the Democratic Party: The law was violated, we should have been together

The leader of GERB Boyko Borisov criticized “Democratic Bulgaria“ for not signing the complaints that GERB and “Continuing the Change“ submitted to the Constitutional Court about the budget. On bTV, from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev explained that for his party, the problems in the budget are political, not constitutional.

Borisov was categorical that when there is a consensus, the right-wing parties must work together.

“There is a law that obliges the budget that is submitted to the parliament to be up to a 3% deficit. When you score over 3%, it is a violation of the law. In addition, the EU agreement on public finances also stipulates a deficit of up to 3%. That is why Bulgaria is currently in a penal procedure“, said Boyko Borisov.

“There is indeed a violation of the law. We have neither hugged nor shaken hands. But the people have arranged us in such a way that we cannot do it ourselves. This is how I understand joint activity. When there are topics on which we all agree. Is the budget bad – "it's bad," the GERB leader also pointed out.

According to him, the topic of the presidential elections for GERB will come in September.

„GERB also has people at this table who, if they were presidential candidates, would win in a runoff, but we say: „Let's have a good presidential couple, because the country is entering a very complicated situation.“

„There can be no common right-wing candidate with GERB“, Ivaylo Mirchev said earlier.