Tomatoes have risen in price by 16% in their season

The prices of basic food products and the weekly data of the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets show the largest increase in price this week in tomatoes – by over 16%, BNT reported.

An increase of about 3% is reported in the wholesale prices of cucumbers, chicken and yogurt in a 400-gram package.

The most serious decline is observed in carrots and apples – by more than 9 percent. Peppers and lemons have also become cheaper in the last week.

The market price index, which reflects the movement of wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, increased by 0.56% compared to the previous week.