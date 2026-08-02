Ninova: The government has completely failed in the fight against speculation and controlling prices

The government has completely failed in the fight against speculation and controlling prices. And this week the market price index, which reflects wholesale prices, rose by 0.56%. And at retail it is much more, commented the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova and added:

It is absurd in the tomato season that tomatoes should increase in price by 16%, and cucumbers by almost 4%. This is speculation.

And the government did absolutely nothing. Only talk, analyzes, promises. And this is a key issue.

There is a real and quick alternative solution: to reduce VAT on food, as in many European countries. There is also a long-term one - a state policy to support Bulgarian domestic production.

I don't know why the progressives don't do it. Either they are incompetent. Or it is on purpose, so that more VAT will enter the budget from higher prices. This is extremely unfair. Once again, burdening people with higher prices, and in return, accepting the most anti-social budget. Freezing social payments, raising vignettes, social security contributions, excise tax, and not lifting a finger to reduce prices.

Radev's latest promise that he will deal with the prohibitive prices turned out to be a lie and a fraud.