Fuel prices have risen again

A serious jump in retail fuel prices in our country within a month. According to data from the Fuelo.net platform, diesel has set a record in 30 days, with its price having jumped by over 17%, Nova TV reports.

Today, the average price per liter of diesel is 1.77 euros, which indicates a jump of between 17 and 18% compared to July 1. The average price per liter of A95 gasoline is 1.54 euros, or a growth of 4 percent compared to July.

According to experts, the forecast for August is not optimistic. They warn of a new growth of between 5 and 6% for both types of mainly distributed fuel. “We saw a very sharp jump in diesel fuel in July. Even at the start of the war, there was no increase in price by more than 30 cents wholesale and 25-26 cents per column. I assume that in the short term, prices will remain within the range of around 1.80 euros, even above that. Next week we will see diesel fuel above 1.80 euros. Gasoline will be close to 1.60 euros almost everywhere. The price of gas will probably be around 65 cents”, said Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov from the Association of Bulgarian Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters of Fuels.

Among the reasons cited are the renewed fighting in the Middle East.