Radev visits the industrial park in Dobroslavtsi

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will visit today at 09:00 the former airport “Dobroslavtsi“, where the large-scale project “High-tech Industrial Park and Space and Defense Development Center - Dobroslavtsi“ is to be built.

The inspection of the terrain is taking place just hours after the Council of Ministers officially gave the green light for the implementation of the priority economic zone.

The official visit will also be attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Pulev and Atanas Pekanov. The project represents the first-of-its-kind public-private partnership for the current government and aims to position Bulgaria as a regional leader in the high-tech innovation sector.

What does the Dobroslavtsi project entail?

The new industrial park near Sofia will be developed with a specialized focus on the following key areas:

Space technology and research.

and research. Defense Industry and Security Development Centers.

and Security Development Centers. Technology transfer and implementation of innovations in business.

and implementation of innovations in business. Highly qualified jobs for Bulgarian specialists.

State partnership with „Starbase Europe“

The foundations of the large-scale investment were laid on August 5, 2026, when the Council of Ministers approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the state and the company „STARBASE EUROPE“ Ltd.

According to the government press service, quoted by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (source: bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/national-news/1180147-pravitelstvoto-odobri-memorandum-za-realizatsiyata-na-proekt-za-visokotehnologic), the document has a framework and legally non-binding nature. It defines future cooperation without creating direct commitments for financing or disposal of state assets, with the details to be regulated by subsequent contracts.

Economic effect and expectations

The construction of the technology hub is expected to seriously increase the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy and attract foreign capital. According to economic analyses by Economic.bg (source: economic.bg/bg/a/view/dyrjavata-dade-zelena-svetlina-na-kosmicheskija-centyr-v-zona-dobroslavci), the transformation of the “Dobroslavci” airport into a modern economic zone will give a strong boost to the space sector in our country, supporting Bulgarian companies and development centers in the industry.