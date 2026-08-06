Traffic, fires and accidents in our country as of 7:00 a.m. on August 6th

The situation on the roads, borders and mountain ranges in the country remains dynamic, but under control in the early hours of the day. The institutions appeal for increased attention due to the extreme summer temperatures.

API stops trucks due to the heat, repairs on „Thrace“ and “Hemus“

Due to the expected high temperatures above 35°C, The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency introduces a temporary ban on the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 20 tons. The restriction will be in effect between 1:00 PM and 9:00 PM on key first-class roads and highway sections in order to prevent deformations in the asphalt.

Today, from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, one lane of the “Trakia“ motorway near Sofia will be closed for a short time for vegetation clearance. Drivers should also be careful during the upcoming night, when in the “Topli Dol“ tunnel on the “Hemus“ motorway traffic will be partially restricted for cleaning road signs.

Border Police: Heavy traffic with Serbia and Turkey

Traffic at Bulgarian border checkpoints at the beginning of the day is intense, mainly for passenger cars at the exit and entrance of the “Kalotina“ and “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoints.

On the border with Romania, crossing the Danube Bridge near Ruse is carried out normally in both lanes. An important reminder for travelers is that the ferry connections Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the critically low level of the Danube River.

Troop and Fire Department: Summary with specific figures for the day

The black statistics of Ministry of the Interior and Traffic police reports serious intensity of incidents in the country.

Road accidents: Over the past 24 hours, 22 severe crashes .

Over the past 24 hours, . Dead and injured: There were no deaths in the road accidents, but a total of 24 people were injured with varying degrees of injuries.

There were no deaths in the road accidents, but a total of with varying degrees of injuries. Обща статистика: От началото на 2026 г. у нас са станали 3872 тежки катастрофи , при които са загинали 276 души , а 4811 са ранени .

От началото на 2026 г. у нас са станали , при които са , а . Пожарна безопасност: Звената на ГД „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“ са реагирали на стотици сигнали, като са потушени общо 159 пожара на територията на страната за последните 24 часа. При огнените инциденти е пострадал 1 човек, информират от пресцентъра на пожарната.

ПСС: Перфектни условия за планински туризъм

Планинската спасителна служба (ПСС) към Българския Червен кръст съобщава за отлични условия за планински преходи. Времето в планините в момента е ясно и слънчево, със слаб до умерен вятър по високите била.

Температурите на височина около 1200 метра са изключително приятни – между 15 и 20 градуса. Лифтовите съоръжения в големите ни планински курорти работят по график. За щастие, през изминалото денонощие няма регистрирани инциденти с туристи в планините. Спасителите напомнят на планинарите да носят достатъчно вода, да се предпазват от силното слънце и да не подценяват маршрутите.