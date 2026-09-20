Borisov: Populism is such a dangerous thing at the moment, and everyone is like that

Everyone who expressed an opinion today believes that these measures are not effective and have been thrown away in vain. I think exactly the opposite of the government. This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov to journalists in connection with the measures against high fuel prices., quoted by "Focus"

"Populism is such a dangerous thing at the moment, and everyone is like that“, said the GERB leader. The reason for his words is the planned one-time aid of 50 euros, which will be received by nearly 550,000 Bulgarian citizens from the most vulnerable groups with incomes below the poverty line.

The measure is intended for people who receive various social benefits, including children without parental care, people with heating benefits, families raising children with disabilities, foster families and disabled military personnel.

"Who are they taking these 50 euros from? Should the person they are taking them from now give them away. Let's give, but from whom. It is necessary for the people of value to work together with the experienced to explain how the current situation has come about" Borisov also commented.

"Now, therefore, new minds, new people must consult with experienced people so that we can tell them how we got here - the rule is how much you earn, that much you will spend", said the GERB leader.

Boyko Borisov also commented on the setting of a minimum wage.

"How can someone set a minimum wage for me - the market determines it, not you, not the government. By studying, by working, by qualifying", he said. In his words, the real concern should be for the one who produces the gross domestic product.

"I don't want to be with all these politicians at the table“, Borisov also said.

The GERB leader announced a serious change in the party's political focus, declaring categorical support for entrepreneurs and business. "GERB will focus on the people who produce and distance itself from the political competition in distributing public funds", Borisov said.

Borisov recalled the party's successful experience in governing the country during the Greek financial crisis, the migration wave and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasized the financial discipline of his cabinets, pointing out that thanks to it, Bulgaria was in first place in absorbing European funds with 99%.

In parallel with supporting business, Borisov pointed out that Denitsa Sacheva will develop social measures to ensure a decent life for people without equal opportunities.