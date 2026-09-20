Ombudsman warns: Heating subsidies in two tranches may leave people without firewood

The Ombudsman reacted after a report on bTV based on a viewer's signal about problems with the payment of heating subsidies. According to the public defender, dividing the amount into two tranches, with the second one being received after the New Year, may make it difficult to purchase firewood and coal before the start of the heating season.

The appeal to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy is to review the changes in the regulation so that people are not left without heating in the winter.

On bTV, 68-year-old Sultanka from the village of Varbeshnitsa said that she does not have any stocks of firewood. “If you want, I'll take you inside to see – we don't have a single match“, the woman said.

Verzhiniya Tsvetanova, who lives alone and is on a minimum pension, also expressed her dissatisfaction with the new rules. According to her, she will receive a total of 322 euros in two installments – the first of 128.78 euros by the New Year, and the remaining amount after that. She estimates that the funds initially received will not be enough even for two cubic meters of wood.

“This doesn't look like anything. Where do we get money from, like people? The wood transporters drive four, six cubic meters. The worst colds – what to do?“, commented Verzhiniya.

Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva told bTV that she warned about the problem when the changes were being discussed. According to her, suppliers offer a lower price when purchasing a larger quantity, and payment is usually made immediately.

The Ministry of Social Affairs states that the scheme was prepared after an analysis of the consumption of electricity, heating, solid fuels and natural gas. The aim is for vulnerable groups to receive financial support during the peak winter months. For people who rely on wood for heating, however, dividing the aid into two tranches creates additional difficulties.