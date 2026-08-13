The organs of a 20-year-old boy gave a chance for life to three people

The noble decision of the relatives of a 20-year-old donor gave a chance for life to three people in Bulgaria.

A Bulgarian family made the most difficult and at the same time the most humane decision at a time of immeasurable loss – to donate the organs of their 20-year-old relative and turn their personal pain into hope and a chance for life for three people, informs the Executive Agency “Medical Supervision“.

The donor situation was implemented at the University Hospital Saint George - Plovdiv EAD, where brain death was established in a 20-year-old man. Donation coordinator is Dr. Emil Mitkovski.

Thanks to the noble decision of the relatives and the exceptional work and coordination between the medical teams, the opportunity was given to perform life-saving transplants on three recipients.

An extremely complex combined transplant was performed at the Military Medical Academy - MMA - two organs were transplanted to a 20-year-old man in one surgical intervention - a liver and a kidney. Such operations are among the most complex achievements of modern transplant medicine and require exceptional surgical expertise, a multidisciplinary approach and precise coordination between the medical teams.

The heart was transplanted to a 41-year-old man at the “University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment “St. Catherine“ EAD, Sofia. The other kidney was transplanted to a 22-year-old man at the University Hospital "Aleksandrovska" EAD, Sofia.

There are moments when medicine meets the highest human virtue. The Ministry of Health and the Executive Agency "Medical Supervision" express their deepest gratitude and bow to the relatives of the deceased young man.

In a moment of the most severe personal pain, they found the strength to choose life and make a gesture of supreme humanity. The realization of the donor situation and the subsequent transplants are the result of the high professionalism, dedication and excellent coordination between medical specialists and medical institutions.

Sincere gratitude to Dr. Emil Mitkovski and the team of the "University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment "St. George" EAD, Plovdiv, as well as to the transplantation teams of the Military Medical Academy (MMA), Sofia, “University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment “St. Ekaterina“ EAD, Sofia and “University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment “Alexandrovska“ EAD, Sofia.