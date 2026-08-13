New revelations about the beaten 5-year-old child: The father pushed him off a bridge

The condition of the 5-year-old boy, who was admitted to “Pirogov” with a head injury, remains critical. This was announced by the medical facility.

The child is from the Botevgrad village of Novachene. The man with whom the mother lives has been detained in the case. This is not the first case of violence against the child.

According to initial information, on Tuesday at around 05:00 in the morning, 24-year-old Georgi was caught on camera leading the barefoot child to an area near Novachene.

“These are the rumors. As far as I understand, he peed and wanted to scare him that way to stop,” said Mayor Katya Petrova.

According to the grandmother, Georgi called at noon, said where they were with the child and called them to go and pick him up.

“At some bridge and in a big trap. Mother Vanessa goes, enters this trap and takes him out”, says grandmother Mariyana Georgieva to Nova TV.

Georgi explained that he pushed him without meaning to.

Locals claim that the boy's husband and mother used drugs. They also heard that Georgi had assaulted the 5-year-old boy on another occasion.

The doctors who admitted the child could not hold back their tears.

“We were shocked. The team was mostly women and we approached the situation a little emotionally”, says Dr. Snezhana Hristova. The child was taken from Montana to Sofia in an air ambulance. They are currently fighting for his life in the Children's Intensive Care Unit at “Pirogov”.

On Wednesday, the head of the surgical department at Montana Hospital, Dr. Krasimir Kamenov, said that the child's injuries could not have been caused by an accident such as a fall.

The Ministry of Social Affairs is starting to work with the family, announced Minister Natalia Efremova.

“The case in Montana is another tragedy that we are witnessing. A coordination mechanism was convened within a month earlier. We have again taken action in connection with the child's health problem. We will work with the family, with the mother. All necessary measures will be taken to protect children first and work with the family to end such practices,” said Efremova.