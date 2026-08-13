Weather forecast (August 14, 2026): Sun, local precipitation and temperatures up to 32 degrees on Friday

Cumulus clouds are expected over Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains, while the west will enjoy a completely sunny day

The weather in Bulgaria on Friday, August 14, 2026, will bring us mostly sunny hours, but there will be no shortage of local summer surprises in some regions. Forecasters predict pleasant summer temperatures and a temporary increase in cloudiness in the afternoon.

Temperatures and wind in the country

Maximum temperatures during the day will remain in the range between 27° and 32°. In the capital Sofia, thermometers will read around 28°. A light to moderate wind from the east-northeast will blow throughout the day, bringing a slight coolness. In Western Bulgaria, the weather will remain stable, clear and sunny throughout Friday.

Where will it rain and thunder?

In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over Eastern Bulgaria, as well as over the mountains and mountainous regions in Southwestern Bulgaria. In isolated places in these parts of the country, short-term rain will fall, with possible thunderstorm activity. The probability of serious and massive precipitation, however, remains small, and the weather is expected to stabilize completely by the weekend.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains