Archimandrite Nikanor exploded over the inscription on the sarcophagus in which Tsar Samuel will be laid: Wow, the illiterates!

Archimandrite Nikanor warns about an incorrect inscription on the lid of the sarcophagus in which Tsar Samuel's mortal remains will be laid.

On his Facebook profile, Nikanor notes that on the lid of the sarcophagus is written “Samuel in Christ God king of the Bulgarians“, and the correct text when writing the names of the Bulgarian rulers is “in Christ God FAITHFUL king and autocrat”.

“It says “in Christ God FAITHFUL king and autocrat”, ignorant people! The meaning is not the Proto-Bulgarian "kanasyubigi" - from God king - not the deification of power, but the Christian "in Christ God believing king". If this was really Tsar Samuil, if it had happened, he would not have left one, he wrote.