Important news in FACTS on 30.09.2026

Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov has resigned

Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov yesterday submitted a report for release from military service to the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov. The news was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense to bTV.

SRS judge yells at his 101-year-old grandfather, keeps him hungry and scares him with slaps

A video shared on social networks has caused a wave of outrage. It shows a young man shouting at an elderly man in a home, bTV reports.

BIRD: The man detained for the murder of Ilian Filipov is from Taki's entourage

Slavcho Blagoev Megerov is the man detained for the murder of businessman Ilian Filipov. The 51-year-old man is alleged to be involved in robberies and was from the close circle of Hristoforos Amanatidis - Taki. According to the investigative website BIRD.BG, he was hiding in Dubai in the likeness of the popular underworld figure.

Archimandrite Nikanor exploded over the inscription on the sarcophagus in which Tsar Samuil will be laid: Wow, the illiterates!

Archimandrite Nikanor raises the alarm over the wrong inscription on the lid of the sarcophagus in which Tsar Samuil's mortal remains will be laid.

Rumen Radev: I am not a lawyer for Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov

We have not exhausted the means of diplomacy to resolve the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said today in an interview with "Euronews" television. in Brussels within the framework of a high-level forum organized by the media and dedicated to defense and space.

Tatyana Doncheva about Ilian Filipov: Having a transport company with large turnover has its risks

I have heard about Ilian Filipov, because in the last elections my constituency was Plovdiv. He owns the largest transport company and has a very serious presence in the construction business. For Plovdiv, he is a very influential person. He was connected with GERB and DPS and Peevski before that, and now - with the ruling party, which is typical of Bulgarian business. He said this in an interview for the program “Face to Face” on bTV Tatyana Doncheva - politician and criminal law lawyer.

VMRO invites Mickoski to the welcoming of Tsar Samuil's mortal remains in Sofia

Krassimir Karakachanov - Chairman of VMRO and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, during whose time the Treaty of Friendship between North Macedonia and Bulgaria was signed, invited the Macedonian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Macedonian ruling party DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, to attend the solemn welcoming of Tsar Samuil's mortal remains, which will take place on October 3 in Sofia.

Child benefits are being raised to 30 euros

The Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova presented proposals to the relevant parliamentary committee to increase child benefits, maternity and one-time birth benefits. They will be included in the state budget for next year. The measure covers a wide range of families, with the overall package providing for an additional 300 million euros for social assistance.

The Supreme Court of Justice publishes the investigation into the judges surrounding “Martin Bojanov – The Notary“

The Judicial College of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will provide MPs Nadezhda Yordanova and Bozhidar Bozanov with all the information collected about the possible connection of magistrates with the murdered lobbyist Martin Bozanov - The Notary. The documents will be handed over in strict compliance with the laws on the protection of classified information and personal data, the press center of the personnel authority reports.

Three people died in a serious accident involving a truck and a car near Aytos

A serious accident with three dead occurred on the main road Aytos-Rouen.

The court finally refused to Stop the actions of the CO to remove the illegal construction of the “Koshari“

The Administrative Court – Sofia-city rejected the request of “Ekogeoinvest“ EOOD to suspend the actions of the Sofia Municipality on the forced removal of the illegal construction of “Koshari“ (administrative case No. 11902). The court's ruling is final.

Ivaylo Mirchev: There was a conflict between the murdered Iliyan Filipov and Ivan Petleshkov

The murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv raises many questions, some of which were asked today by reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly. Asked for comment on the case, the co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev replied:

The regional map of Bulgaria is changing: The new rearrangement - four regions and a separate Sofia

The new zoning of Bulgaria is already proposed to be written into the Regional Development Act.

The Union of International Carriers: Ilian Filipov was not afraid to take on big challenges

"The Union of international carriers expresses deep sorrow and sympathy in connection with the brutal murder of Iliyan Filipov, co-founder of PIMK, one of the founders of the Union of International Carriers and a member of its management board. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family, relatives, colleagues and friends" - this is what they write in an official position from the Union and add:

The Court of Auditors found errors worth nearly 3.4 billion leva in the public sector reports

Errors and incorrect reporting worth nearly 3.4 billion leva were corrected during the Court of Auditors' inspections in 2025. This is shown by the institution's annual report submitted to the National Assembly.

Kandev on the murder of Ilian Filipov: I hope we are still in the time of "Mutri, out!", not "Mutri, in!"

The return of the showy shootings of businessmen means that the living environment and security of citizens are deteriorating.

This must be controlled before we return to the 90s.

I hope we are still in the time of "Mutri, out!", not "Mutri, in!"...

A Bulgarian woman wanted by Spanish authorities for sexual exploitation was detained

A Bulgarian woman wanted by Spanish authorities for human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation remains in custody. The Vratsa District Court imposed the woman with the initials D. A. the most severe measure of detention – „detention in custody“.

From „Vazrazhdane“ demanded that the institutions explain “what is happening with the prices“

The “Vazrazhdane“ party demanded that the competent institutions in the country provide an explanation to the deputies and the public as to what is causing the continued increase in the prices of fuel and food products.