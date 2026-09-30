Pulev: We are directing 300 million euros to people and key sectors of the economy

We have taken targeted measures and provided 300 million euros to support both the most vulnerable groups and key sectors for the economy - transport, logistics, energy-intensive industry and agriculture. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev, who presented to the members of the parliament from the Economic Policy Committee the actions taken by the government in response to the strong international price pressure regarding the increasing prices of fuels.

„We want to help everyone, but given the state of public finances, we are directing the resource where the effect is greatest. These are industries that, if they do not work effectively, directly affect production, supplies and inflation“, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized. According to him, 30 million euros are directed to the most vulnerable groups through a one-time “inflation check“ of 50 euros. “For some, this amount may seem small, but for someone with the lowest income it can be of significant importance“, Pulev pointed out.

He pointed out that the remaining resource is directed to key sectors for the economy, where support has a direct effect on economic activity, production and prices.

Regarding the “Basket with Care“ initiative, Minister Pulev emphasized that it is a voluntary measure and must be implemented in compliance with the principles of free competition. “I am a firm supporter of market mechanisms. I would never support a measure that violates the principles of free competition“, he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that at the moment there are indications that the initiative does not sufficiently fulfill the set goals. “As a consumer, I see things that need to be checked. At the moment, the measure does not sufficiently fulfill the set goals - when I enter the retail chains, I do not see a separate stand and clearly marked goods“, commented Pulev. He stressed that signals have also been received about possible pressure from retail chains on small producers. “This should not happen and the initiative cannot be at the expense of lower purchase prices for Bulgarian business“, the minister was categorical. “The Consumer Protection Commission will carry out on-site inspections to establish how the commitments made are actually being fulfilled. In case of violations, the competent institutions will take action within their powers,“ he added.

The strategic partnership between “Rheinmetall“ and “VMZ“ was also discussed during the hearing. The Deputy Prime Minister announced that the specially created company “Iganovo“ has already been closed and merged into “VMZ“. “We have put an end to the potential prerequisites for corruption practices set by the previous rulers. We stopped the possibility of 250 million euros being spent without an order and without actual implementation,“ Pulev said.

According to him, no contractors were selected in this process and there was no actual implementation that would justify such costs.

“We support the strategic partnership with “Rheinmetall“ when it brings real added value to Bulgaria - technology transfer, expertise and development of the Bulgarian defense industry“, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized. “It is through the proper structuring of the project that we can obtain technology transfer and expertise and at the same time protect the state's interest in this process“, he said and announced that there will be a meeting with representatives of the German company within the day.

The Deputy Prime Minister also emphasized the need to support companies already operating in Bulgaria and to create conditions for expanding production. “The first and most important point is that we support existing investors. Whether it is local or foreign investors, we must support employers who create jobs“, said Pulev.