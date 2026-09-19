Krum Zarkov: Do the parties in the National Assembly realize the winter that lies ahead of us and the months that will follow it?

“What is the soil of fascism and misanthropic ideas? This happens when societies are torn apart by deprivation, inequalities, injustices and when people come who take advantage of this by pointing out to those who suffer, a convenient enemy – someone different. First different in appearance, then different in thinking.“. This was stated by the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Krum Zarkov in the Koprivkite area, where socialists from the Plovdiv region gathered to pay tribute to the monument to those who died in the anti-fascist struggle.

According to him, there are prerequisites for such a division in our country and in Europe. “Are the parties in parliament aware of the winter that lies ahead of us and the months that will follow? Are they adequate to what is happening around us?“, the socialist asked. According to him, we have two paths ahead of us - Bulgarians to face each other again or to raise politics again to the level at which it should be, with debate, with thought, with depth. He was categorical that in these conditions fascism and hatred cannot thrive.

“In recent months, we have again witnessed compromising attempts, finger-pointing. This is not adequate to the challenges that lie ahead of us as a people. They will come from outside, on our internal problems. For too long we have been turning a blind eye to the fact that in Bulgaria too few people own too much wealth and too many people live month after month without basic prospects and security. For too long we have been turning a blind eye to the fact that from the large systems where huge public funds are generated, they flow into the pockets of a few people that we can name by name. We are running out of time.“, said Zarkov. He explained that these systems, as their main characteristics, generate inequalities and they themselves must be changed. In his words, this is a debate that is ideological and is not about this or that person, but about political organizations that can call themselves parties. According to him, there are almost no such in Bulgaria, and outside of the BSP, all the others are mainly leadership projects.

“Will Bulgarian society need a strong socialist party when the crises that are coming to Bulgaria overtake us? There will certainly be one and we are obliged, in the name of those before us and those who come after us, to respond to it. This is an effort not to save a party, but in the name of an entire people. This is the BSP - the historical, state-building party of Bulgaria.“, Krum Zarkov was categorical.

The Chairman of the BSP Regional Council - Plovdiv Atanas Telcharov stated: “The main task before us is to build a society in which there is no humiliation, no poverty and hopelessness. A society in which the young have a perspective. A society in which the elderly have security and work is valuable and fairly rewarded. Our basic values will remain solidarity, justice and human dignity. Bulgaria needs us and our victories are yet to come.“.

The event was also attended by representatives of the Bulgarian Anti-Fascist Union, including its chairman Evgeniy Beliy.

After laying wreaths and flowers at the emblematic monument, the socialists also held a meeting of the BSP Regional Council - Plovdiv. During it, the regional election headquarters of the left was elected and measures were outlined for maximum mobilization of the party in the current campaign.