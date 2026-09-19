„The information provided about Delyan Peevski's related companies and flights is from the Maltese services. Companies have allocated part of the funds to a company of our ambassador's parent, with which an airplane was purchased and flights were financed“.

This was said in the program „This Saturday and Sunday“ on bTV by the chairman of the parliamentary group of „Progressive Bulgaria“ Petar Vitanov.

„Our focus is on a new Supreme Judicial Council, a new Prosecutor General, a change in the structure of the prosecutor's office and the return of true justice“, he explained.

„We made a small change to the Judiciary Act. They included the Supreme Judicial Council. We built a general profile of the candidates. It remains to elect new members of the SJC and here it will become clear who wants the old members to remain“, Vitanov commented.

According to him, for the next four years a new Penal Code, a change in the attestation, a change in the secondment of judges, a change in the concept of the Supreme Judicial Council have been set.

„We are open to all political parties that have declared their intention to fight the status quo in the judicial system. We have not held talks with GERB and DPS. At this stage, we do not foresee any. There is the most reason to hold talks with “Vazrazhdane“, because they have never been part of the government“, commented Vitanov.

The chairman of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“ defined the “Continuing Change“ PG as the most difficult to talk to.

“The story with the pardon of “Petrich Escobar“ was a disgusting campaign against Iliyana Yotova. Pardon is the ultimate act of mercy. By coincidence, I wanted the data with which the medical commission was appointed to conduct the expertise. It was appointed with the signature of Nadezhda Yordanova, with the signature of Asena Serbezova as Minister of Health, coordinated with the signature of Deputy Minister Emil Dechev. There are seven luminaries inside. This man is either a medical miracle or he misled the commission. He was not in prison in recent years before the pardon due to his serious health condition. The commission's conclusion is that staying in prison is a risk to his life“.

“This is the responsibility and judgment of Iliyana Yotova, but do not expect her to check with an MRI whether the documents that have been provided are reliable. Who is the one who, when he receives such a medical expertise, will decide that this person should stay and die in prison“, Petar Vitanov also commented.

Measures due to high fuel prices

“300 million euros affect 550,000 people who live below the poverty line. Even if they do not have a car, they will receive 50 euros each. There is no need to submit an application. We have foreseen 55 million euros for Bulgarian carriers. We support intercity transport“.

„Assen Vassilev said that 20 families would receive money for farmers. This is manipulation. Under this measure, a producer can receive more than 50,000 euros“.

„How can you claim to be a minister in a European country and not know the legislation. There is no need for a notification for propane-butane. The excise tax is being abolished. This is a measure that provides a breath of air to those who are having difficulty filling their cars“, said Petar Vitanov.