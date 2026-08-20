Yellow code in Bulgaria: Heat up to 38° on Thursday

The weather on August 20, 2026 will be sunny, hot and with warnings of dangerous temperatures in almost the entire country.

Weather forecast in our country on Thursday (08/20/2026)

On the night of Thursday, the sky over the country will be mostly clear, and the wind will subside in most areas. Only in Northeastern Bulgaria will a weak southerly wind be felt.

During the day on Thursday, August 20, 2026, we can expect typical summer, sunny and very hot weather. According to official data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH, weather.bg), atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly during the day and will be around the average for the month.

In the morning, there may be temporary low cloudiness or reduced visibility along the extreme eastern coast. In the afternoon, very light, insignificant cumulus clouds will develop, mainly over the Rhodope Mountains, but the probability of precipitation is minimal. The wind will be weak, and in the eastern regions – moderate from the southeast.

Thermometers jump to 38 degrees

The maximum temperatures in the country will rise significantly and will vary between 33° and 38°. In the capital Sofia, the mercury will reach around 34°. Due to the expected extreme temperatures for the day, a yellow code for dangerous heat has been declared in almost all of Bulgaria, Nova Television (nova.bg) reports. Citizens are advised to avoid going outdoors during the hottest hours around noon and afternoon, and to drink plenty of fluids.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains