Thieves stole the sign from the weather station on Musala Peak

The metal sign, marking the opening of the "Musala" High Mountain Weather Station, was stolen yesterday.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) commented to BNT that the sign, which was hung above the entrance to the station, has disappeared.

The NIMH has already ordered the creation of a new one, which will be a complete copy of the old one. They have made an appeal if anyone notices it to report it. The plan is for the sign to be part of a museum exhibit.

The "Musala" High Mountain Weather Station is the first meteorological station in Bulgaria and the highest located on the Balkan Peninsula - on Musala Peak, in Rila. It was opened on October 2, 1932.