Gyurov called on Iliana Yotova to convene the National Security Advisory Council due to "Bezmer"

The head of state Iliana Yotova must convene the National Security Advisory Council. This was written on his Facebook page by former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov after the information of the "Financial Times", according to which Iran has assessed American military sites in Europe, including the "Bezmer" airbase, as possible targets in the event of a future escalation.

Gyurov emphasizes that this is a scenario, not a specific attack plan, quoted by "Focus".

According to him, the institutions must react adequately without creating unnecessary tension. He proposes that the CSNS discuss the risk assessment of the services, the distribution of responsibilities in different scenarios, and clear information to citizens.

"Our security is not built on "traditionally good relations" with a regime that issues warnings to us," Gyurov also writes.

He emphasizes the need for prepared institutions, a clear position, and coordination with Bulgaria's allies.