A large fire broke out in the Sliven region, the BG-ALERT system has been activated (UPDATED)

A large fire has broken out between the Sliven villages of Gradets and Medven. The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on the 112 hotline, the police in Sliven told bTV.

According to initial data, the fire has spread to forest areas. The fire is far from populated areas and currently poses no danger to people's lives and health.

Six fire engines have been sent to the scene, and it is expected that aerial equipment will also be involved in extinguishing the fire.

The road to Medven is closed due to the fire. Traffic in the area is being regulated by police teams.

Due to the situation, the BG-ALERT system has also been activated, with which people in the area are warned about the fire and the need to follow the instructions of the authorities.

The regional governor of Sliven, Mihail Kasherov, is also in the area, who reported that the fire is on a wide front and is currently in full swing.

„We expect the first helicopter that was ordered to arrive on site in about 10 minutes, because the fire is on a very wide front. Thank God, there is no longer such a strong wind as there was when the fire broke out“, said Kasherov.

According to him, the fire is moving in the direction of Medven, but at the moment there is no danger to the residents of the village.

„We have currently limited it, rather the fire department has limited it, and the fire is in the direction of the village of Medven, so there is no danger to the population of the village“, said the regional governor.

He specified that the fire is about 2 kilometers from Medven and has been localized.

„Currently, the fire is somewhere around 2 km from the village of Medven, but it has been localized. The high temperatures are not helping to extinguish the fire at the moment, but we hope that when the helicopters arrive, it will be localized and extinguished by tomorrow at the latest“, said Mikhail Kasherov.

Most of the affected areas are grasses and bushes. However, the fire has also spread to massifs in the northern direction, towards Kotel, where the terrain is rugged and extinguishing will be more difficult.

„Most of the burned areas are grass and bushes. These are already the massifs that are in the direction of Kotel, i.e. the northern direction. Now the firefighters are trying to limit the fire in this direction as well, because the terrain there is already very difficult, rugged and extinguishing will be very difficult“, explained Kasherov.

Two helicopters are expected to be involved in extinguishing the fire. In order for the machines to work safely, the power supply in the area has been shut down.

„We are waiting by air. We are waiting for two helicopters. One, I think, within 10 minutes, at least that's what we were told a moment ago, will be on the fire territory“, said the regional governor.

According to him, there is a small dam near Zheravna that can be used as a water source for the helicopters.

“The power supply has been cut off. Thank God, we also have a water source that is very close to Zheravna. A small dam that the pilots, the helicopter pilots have the coordinates for, so there won't be a problem with filling it with water“, pointed out Kasherov.

Four fire brigade teams are working on the spot - two or three from Sliven and one from Kotel. Additional teams are expected to join them.

„There are 4 teams on site, 2-3 from Sliven and one from Kotel“, said the regional governor.

According to him, when the fire broke out in the area there was a strong wind, and the flames reached a height of 6-7 meters.

„My colleagues from the fire department told me that there were flames 6-7 meters high, which was truly incredible. The wind was very strong at 1:00 p.m., when the fire started“, said Mikhail Kasherov.

The causes of the fire have not yet been established. According to initial data, however, it is assumed that this is a matter of negligence and lack of maintenance of agricultural lands.

„We still cannot establish why and how all this happened, but according to initial data, it is again a matter of negligence, of failure to cultivate, failure to maintain agricultural lands. This is what the owners or tenants themselves have obligations for“, said Kasherov.

He stated that after the fire is over, an investigation will be ordered.

„But after this fire is over, I will order a full investigation to understand how this huge, truly fire on the territory of the region came about“, indicated the regional governor.

The road to Medven remains closed. There is a bypass route that extends the journey by about 7-8 kilometers.

„There is a bypass route to the village of Medven. It is not much longer. It may be about 7-8 kilometers to extend the entire distance, but at the moment, yes, we have really closed this road because it is dangerous due to the condition behind me and we want to create a danger for travelers“, said Mikhail Kasherov.

He specified that several cars have already been returned from the direction of Medven.

At this stage, no evacuation is required, but such a possibility exists if the situation changes.

“There is such a possibility, but it is not very high, because as I told you, the fire is already localized in the direction of Medven“, said Kasherov.

The police are ready to undertake an evacuation if necessary.