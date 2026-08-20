The Ministry of Health is uniting ground and air emergency assistance, the Regional Health Inspectorates will not be closed

The Regional Health Inspectorates (RHI) will not be closed. They will exist as territorial directorates under the Ministry of Health, only the general administration will be optimized in shared services. Regional Health Inspectorates are the main focus of state health control, respectively, they will not be closed. They simply will not be independent legal entities. This was stated at a briefing by Health Minister Katya Ivkova regarding the structural changes that the relevant ministry is proposing, quoted by Nova TV

"Processes will be automated so that citizens and other interested parties who submit documents to the Regional Health Inspectorate are served as quickly as possible. The main focus is the specialized administration - the professionals who work in the RHI to have a strengthened capacity and the opportunity to fully perform their professional activities at the territorial level", added Ivkova.

"In the last few weeks, we have witnessed political PR, which was done on the back of a functional analysis for a long-awaited administrative reform. There were different interpretations. However, our main focus is sharing administrative services, optimizing processes, so that all of us as citizens have adequate and quality access to the administration", specified Ivkova, adding that she does not deny the authenticity of the report, but its purpose was to serve for making political decisions.

"You will only see the draft laws when they are ready and uploaded for public discussion. Within this public discussion, everyone will be able to share their opinion", she said.

As for the Emergency Medical Care Centers, the Health Minister explained that they will also function, but the Ministry of Health is uniting ground and air emergency medical care so that there is no delay in access to emergency medical care. The unified coordination center will provide ground and air connectivity for the provision of emergency medical care to citizens. According to Minister Ivkova, this will optimize the processes related to emergency medical care.