Nearly 7,000 students are taking the remedial matriculation exam in Bulgarian language and literature

The state matriculation exam in Bulgarian language and literature, which is the first for the August-September session, will be held in 435 schools, Nova TV reported.

The upcoming matriculation exams are attended by those who were not admitted to previous sessions, missed them or received a poor grade in a previous appearance.

Nearly 7,000 have submitted applications to take the exam in Bulgarian language and literature. Over 2,600 quaestors are involved in its implementation. Matriculation students must be at school at least half an hour before the start of the exam, which begins at 8:30 a.m.

The second mandatory matriculation exam in a profile subject and the state exam in professional qualification are on August 24. Additional state matriculation exams at the student's request will be held on August 25.

The results of the matriculation exams will be announced by September 4 inclusive.