Katya Ivkova: The long-awaited administrative reform in healthcare will be more effective and faster

This is a long-awaited administrative reform, so that the administration working in the healthcare system can be more effective, faster and, accordingly, have much better access for citizens. This was commented on in the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT by Health Minister Katya Ivkova.

"The real public discussion will start when we publish for public discussion the draft laws amending a number of laws in the healthcare sector, because this structural administrative reform must first pass through this stage," she explained.

In her words, the regional health inspectorates will be transferred to the structure of the Ministry of Health:

"They will be territorial directorates – I am talking about the regional health inspectorates, because this was the most discussed topic, they will continue to function, but they will not be independent contracting authorities under the Public Procurement Act. And since there will be no need, for example, to have cases in which they say that they need permission from the ministry for a specific case - they will be part of the ministry and it will be on the territory of the entire country. "

This will change the work, because it is important that the specialists in the specialized administration of the RHI have the opportunity to focus on their professional activity.

"And the general administration - legal services, accounting and human resources, will be shared services and this is not something new for our country. It has been introduced in other sectors as well. Sharing services, using and upgrading digital technologies, so that living in the modern world we can take advantage of all AI tools.

According to her, the RHI system is extremely important for state health control and the safety of citizens.