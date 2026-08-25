Ivaylo Mirchev: The Defense Minister must say which Bulgarian politicians he believes participated in an Iranian hybrid attack

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov owes an answer regarding his claim that Bulgarian opposition politicians supported an Iranian hybrid attack against our country. This was stated on the sidelines of the National Assembly by one of the leaders of “Democratic Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev.

“When a minister makes such a claim, he must be quite specific, because this is about Bulgaria's national security. Now the Defense Minister must say which Bulgarian politicians he believes participated in an Iranian hybrid attack”, Mirchev was categorical.

The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” recalled that the renowned international publication Financial Times referred to senior Iranian sources who, according to the media outlet, were considering possible attacks against American targets in Bulgaria and Southeast Europe.

“I hope Minister Stoyanov will not accuse the Financial Times of aiding an Iranian operation. If indeed the “Military Intelligence” and the services have data on Bulgarian politicians who participated in an Iranian hybrid attack, they should immediately be provided to the National Assembly, and the politicians in question should bear responsibility, grant themselves immunity, and be investigated by the prosecutor's office if they really did do something similar. This is the responsible thing that the minister should do and I expect him to act”, concluded Mirchev.